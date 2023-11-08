v. 0.5.2 - Hotfix

Hello. Another urgent update was needed due to a couple of crash bugs. A couple of fairly minor changes were done as well.
General
- Mine (building) changes: You lose 3 health per second when enemy is inside mine radius (a little more risk-reward), improved the legibility of the "Exit mine" text
- Mission indicator arrow stays longer on the screen (closer to the mission)
Bugs
- Game crash when hovering over character screen weapons or consumables
- Another potential crash on character screen (not able to reproduce but likely fixed)
- Some users may have seen an error message at the start of game (but not affecting gameplay) about controller config not able to be parsed
- Outside mission counter doesn't work if venturing too far away
