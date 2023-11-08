 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Horde Hunters update for 8 November 2023

v. 0.5.2 - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12649701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. Another urgent update was needed due to a couple of crash bugs. A couple of fairly minor changes were done as well.

General

  • Mine (building) changes: You lose 3 health per second when enemy is inside mine radius (a little more risk-reward), improved the legibility of the "Exit mine" text
  • Mission indicator arrow stays longer on the screen (closer to the mission)

Bugs

  • Game crash when hovering over character screen weapons or consumables
  • Another potential crash on character screen (not able to reproduce but likely fixed)
  • Some users may have seen an error message at the start of game (but not affecting gameplay) about controller config not able to be parsed
  • Outside mission counter doesn't work if venturing too far away

Changed files in this update

Depot 2178561 Depot 2178561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link