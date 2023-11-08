Tiny Lands Expansion Pack 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12649611 · Last edited 8 November 2023 – 12:26:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello, dear community! ♡ ♡ (ꈍᴗꈍ)♡ ♡

The new Expansion Pack for Tiny Lands is arriving on November 17th! ːtinyloveː

Make sure you add it to your wishlist, so you get notified when it's released! ːtinyideaː

In this new expansion pack you will find 3 new handcrafted worlds:

Traditional food 🍲

🍲 Cozy interiors 🏠

🏠 Fairy tales 📖

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2624900/

A total of 30 new stories and experiences are waiting for you to enjoy, relax and find all the differences! ːgachachillː ːtinycoffeeː

Thanks for your continuous support in making this game better, we really appreciate all your amazing reviews! ːgachaemotionalː ːtinyloveː

See you on November 17th! ːgachaexcitedː