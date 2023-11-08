New archetypes in The Lord of Nothing DLC. Part 2

Greetings, Pathfinders!

We’re back with the second part of the article about the new archetypes in The Lord of Nothing DLC, which will be available on November 21st.

You can read the first part here: New arсhetypes, part 1

Please note that the localization of The Lord of Nothing DLC is not yet finished, and some archetype names and abilities may change in the final version.

Hunter: Tandem Executioner

Many hunters rely on spells, but there are those who avoid the help of divine forces for their own reasons. Through rigorous training with their animal companions, they hone their skills at stalking and destroying their prey. For these unscrupulous and cruel hunters, it doesn't matter who their target is: beast, human, or demon. Thanks to their bond with their pet, the Tandem Executioner possesses many unique battle tactics unavailable to other archetypes.

Defeat your enemies through hard training and the aid of a loyal friend!

Sorcerer: Geomancer

This is a unique archetype by our game designer Valeriy Kormanovskiy. He was inspired by a similar class in Final Fantasy Tactics whose abilities changed depending on the terrain where it was located. By adapting this concept to the mechanics of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, we developed the archetype Geomancer, who can use their blood to give their spells terrain-dependent enhancements. Utilizing terrain allows the Geomancer to not only deal extra damage and weaken enemies but also to heal and protect allies.

Sacrifice a drop of blood to summon the power of nature and unleash it upon your enemies!

Oracle: Dual-Cursed Oracle

Many oracles suffer from curses, but some bear a doubly heavy burden. Though the Dual-Cursed Oracle is doubly beset with difficulties, they have a deeper understanding of their nature and are thus able to manipulate fate.

This archetype’s curses also extend to their enemies: once per day, they can turn a critical success into a critical failure. For allies, this ability turns into a blessing: 1 on the die turns into 20 at the will of the Oracle.

When our developers played the tabletop version of Pathfinder, this skill often saved lives and decided the outcome of combat. Because of this, the Dual-Cursed Oracle was so beloved by the team that we decided to add it to Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Control your fate and manipulate your opponents’ luck — change the course of any battle!

Alchemist: Reanimator

The Reanimator is an alchemist who has discovered a way to give corpses a semblance of life.

The undead they raise receive bonuses to their stats as well as additional attacks, increasing their power many times over. Thanks to these features, this archetype is the perfect fit for the Mythic Path Lich!

Build an indomitable army of the undead on your path to greatness!

Bloodrager: Hag-Riven

While not fully transformed into a hag, these maimed and scarred Bloodragers bear a deep hatred for evil witches. The Hag-Riven gain access to powerful magic fueled by even more powerful emotions.

This archetype is capable of growing magic claws and endowing them with the properties of indestructible magical weapons.

Let your hatred guide you and tear apart anyone who dares stand in your way!

Rogue: Dark Lurker

The Dark Lurker uses shadows as their allies: shadows shelter them from their enemies and present no hindrance to them. By using their enemy's shadow to their advantage, this thief gains a bonus to their attack roll. At high levels, the Dark Lurker gains blindsight, and their strikes always find their target.

Since the game does not have a light-shadow mechanic, we've implemented this archetype’s bonuses through the "shadow" cast by a large creature standing nearby.

Slip between the shadows and hit your opponents with unexpected and precise attacks!

Barbarian: Flesheater

This archetype devours the flesh of its enemies, forming a spiritual bond with them. If the victim was a supernatural being (Fey, Dragon, Undead, Outsider, or Magical Beast), the Flesheater absorbs its special abilities and can use its essence to restore health. When enraged, this barbarian falls into an insane fury and takes large penalties - but if they are hungry and have not tasted the flesh of a supernatural creature for a day, they gain a bonus to attack and damage against them.

Crush their bones, cleave their muscles, consume their flesh – you'll go to any length to achieve your goals!



We can't wait to see your new builds and the ways you implement these archetypes. And we hope you're just as eager to try them out. See you in the Worldwound!