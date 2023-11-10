 Skip to content

Portobugia update for 10 November 2023

Small update (v0.8.7) : Bugs & balance

Build 12649346

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! The v0.8.7 patch is out.

  • Move fog on Battleship scenario, so we can see battleship even with the camera rotated
  • Move Cleaner on Battleship scenario bc sometimes it blocked the employee of the horse/car
  • Increase knowledge frequency in report
  • Small increase of spawn probabilities of artifacts and insects
  • Small reduction of consumption of the city
  • Small change to the starting resources of the Battleship scenario
  • Create a local save (sync in steam cloud) of achievements to avoid problems with unlocking them. It tries to sync (between steam and the save) the achievements every time you launch the game

That's all for today,

Thank you for your support!
Have a great day!

