Small update (v0.8.7) : Bugs & balance

Build 12649346 · Last edited 10 November 2023

Hi everyone! The v0.8.7 patch is out.

Move fog on Battleship scenario, so we can see battleship even with the camera rotated

Move Cleaner on Battleship scenario bc sometimes it blocked the employee of the horse/car

Increase knowledge frequency in report

Small increase of spawn probabilities of artifacts and insects

Small reduction of consumption of the city

Small change to the starting resources of the Battleship scenario

Create a local save (sync in steam cloud) of achievements to avoid problems with unlocking them. It tries to sync (between steam and the save) the achievements every time you launch the game

That's all for today,

Thank you for your support!

Have a great day!