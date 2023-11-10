v2.0.1 Patch Note

Optimizations & Tweaks:

Added Premium Choice effect to skins Sinistar Ruthven & Atomic Girl.

Skill orbs now drop from chests after battles (drop rate remains unchanged).

Optimized game start screen UI and adjusted the Mirage Pass icon.

Optimized scene Chaotic Fortress's effect to reduce lag.

Bugs fixed:

Skill styles reset after re-starting the game.

Power Switch can't be unlocked and won't give activity points.

Glitches of Magnifying Thunderbolt set as both primary and secondary skills.