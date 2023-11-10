Optimizations & Tweaks:
Added Premium Choice effect to skins Sinistar Ruthven & Atomic Girl.
Skill orbs now drop from chests after battles (drop rate remains unchanged).
Optimized game start screen UI and adjusted the Mirage Pass icon.
Optimized scene Chaotic Fortress's effect to reduce lag.
Bugs fixed:
Skill styles reset after re-starting the game.
Power Switch can't be unlocked and won't give activity points.
Glitches of Magnifying Thunderbolt set as both primary and secondary skills.
Otherworld Legends update for 10 November 2023
v2.0.1 Patch Note
Optimizations & Tweaks:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update