November 8th Update (3)

Dear players, hello.

Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:

The settings interface has added an option to enable or disable defeat illustrations. Fixed an issue where the values of the self-restraint enemy-killing skill did not match the description (the actual damage effect was previously only 120%). Slightly reduced the negative effect (energy recovery reduction decreased from -50% to -45%).

Note: To obtain the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.