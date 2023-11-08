Patch 1.053 (Main build.)

Thank you for waiting for a stable build. This patch brings all of the changes from the Beta into the main build now that they are a lot more stable. In addition, the SDK is now out. You would definitely need some basic Unity knowledge to work with it, though.

A stable build has been merged into main. In case you were not following the beta builds, here are the changes in total that have been merged into the main build now.

If you're curious to try a the custom level loader yourself, you can download a template custom mission from here:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3071279707

New changes from this build:

Boss 3 (Seth) - Fixed an issue where his hitboxes would not disappear after activating.

Collectibles - Locked entries in Extras will now show ??? instead of spoiling the whole name of the entry.

Collectibles - added collectibles with the ID 12 to the Post-Game because apparently, they were missing this whole time. How? Arrays. Start. At. 0. Not 1. Someone forgot.

Collectibles menu - fixed the incorrect IDs.

Costume 5 (Cybersuit) now has RGB.

Custom Mission Loader - Fixed an issue where player would get stuck trying to load back into the custom mission loader.

Hints are no longer skipping every 5 seconds in the game over menu.

Mission 1 - Added some more blood to guide the player where to go.

Restart from checkpoint - Removed from the gamemodes where you... can't restart from the checkpoint.

SDK - Fixed the fan prefab blowing at a very low power.

Total Result - fixed the level IDs for the rating, the levels likely have to be re-completed in order for the change to apply.

The level making SDK has been completed and can be set up by following this guide, in addition, Steam Workshop is publically available.

UI - Very minor text adjustments. Don't worry about it.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3051295219

Total changes from the Beta build merged into the main, in case you were not following.

(These are just patch notes organized alphabetically from previous patch notes. If you already played the beta and helped out with it, first of all thanks! Secondly, you can ignore this.)

3 fall drop system for platforming, reduced the drop amount in code by one to make it work more as expected.

Achievements - Fixed some incorrect names from the earlier versions of the game.

Beating Easy/Normal/Hard now properly shows the correct list of difficulties unlocked.

Boost - Dropkick - Reduced the internal cooldown from 2 seconds to half a second.

Brain MSG in the pause menu now only gets highlight when triggering a new message.

Charged shot from D.Magnum now properly cancels Looping animations/moves.

Claws - Comet and Comet Reversal recieved different particle effects.

Collectible list - Fixed incorrect naming.

Collectible list - Post-Game collectibles will only show the name of the location after beating the game. If the game is not beaten, they'll show "???"

Collectible list - now refreshes every time you open it, showing more up to date information.

Collectible list - the nonexistent mission 13 has been corrected, now the counter properly counts up to 12, and the rest is post-game unlockables.

Custom Missions - Fixed an issue where the missions wouldn't be detected on some specific hard drives.

Custom Missions - Gamepad can now be used to interact with the custom missions menu.

Custom Missions - Improved the way the UI works on Ultrawide monitors.

Custom Missions - Now returns to the custom mission menu upon beating the stage.

D.Magnum - Charged Shot - No longer stores the charge when pressing the pause menu.

Dodge Style - Is now a lot more reliable, the inputs are behaving as expected for dodge up and dodge down.

Extras — Added the ability to scroll text.

Fixed an issue where if you hit the pause menu and entered a teleporter (That had a black overlay effect) on the SAME FRAME would cause a softlock.

Fixed enemies not being killed by the death plane in the must style mode if the style is was below SSS.

Fixed the infinite Chaos Trigger if you activated Chaos Trigger while being at max health in the boost mode. Now it drains HP as expected even when your health is maxed out.

Game completed menu - A certain text no longer makes a button noise.

Game completion text no longer looks weird. (The font changing based on the locale has been disabled for that text.)

General - Camera collision - has been improved. There's still a few small cases where it can get out of bounds, but those cases are a lot rarer now.

General - Camera is no longer tied to the framerate. You may need to re-calibrate your mouse sensetivity setting to adjust.

General - Fixed a bug that set your Reset position in air (the position that you would get teleported to if you fell either out of bounds, or into a pit.) if the player was in air while encountering a combat arena, possibly causing a soft lock depending on where it got saved. (It now reverts to a specified position in the arena if the player is indeed mid-air when encountering a combat arena.)

General - Fixed a small issue where the character sometimes would walk slightly above the ground when starting a level.

General - Gamepad can no longer interact with the "?" prompt if the player is in combat. This is done to avoid the player accidentally triggering something instead of jumping, as on the gamepad, jump counts as a "confirmation" button. It still works the same on mouse and keyboard.

General - Removed the debug command that played the "combat finished" effect when pressing 6 on the keyboard.

General - Vehicle - The drift meter is now longer and recharges faster.

Grenade Launcher’s counter now only shows up when Grenade Launcher is currently selected ranged weapon.

Health Collectibles had their color ramp shifted to be more green-ish rather than yellow-ish.

Huntress Tower Of Blood - Fixed a few buttons working incorrectly on the gamepad.

Huntress no longer gets punted into the orbit if you were to start the dialogue and hold the jump button to enable her flight.

Input - No longer can bind actions to ESCAPE button as it is conflicting with the way the menus are handled.

Input - The side keys of most mice can now be bound in the input settings for mouse and keyboard.

Leaving the Custom Levels tab now works properly.

Main Menu - Added a button to load custom scenes created from the SDK once the save file is loaded.

Mission 01 and Mission 11 - Improved Occulusion Culling to increase performance + fix some of the objects turning invisible.

Mission 03 - Fixed a possible soft lock, if player entered a combat arena and then entered another combat arena while the previous one was active.

Mission 09 - Fixed a possible soft lock in one of the Arenas if entered on the left side.

Mission 11 - Pests will now shoot regardless of the difficulty.

Mission 11 — Now has a skip ride option. (Only active after beating the game at least once.)

Mission 12 - Arena - Added missing collision around the edges of the arena.

Pausing the game when the grindblade is charging would no longer freeze inputs until the player dodges out of the frozen state.

Post-Game - No longer plays Orb Pickup sound whenever Post-Game is loaded.

Post-Game - The fade-in effect no longer flashes, thus making the transition from loading screen to the level smoother.

Post-Game - fixed an issue where the collectibles wouldn't save if you exited post-game via the story/epilogue exit.

Post-Game - the invisible shop has now been fixed.

Quee - Combo B - adjusted the input timing to make it more reliable without button mashing.

Realm Of The Rogue - Updated the boss music once again, but this time it's just minor changes to the track itself, not a total redo.

Training - The training specific UI is no longer overlapping with the items menu.

Training mode - Added a toggle to enable infinite Chaos Trigger.

Training mode - Added a toggle to enable infinite Sinner energy.

Training mode - If the enemy somehow dies (such as enemy exploding itself) the Training mode will now spawn the same enemy.

Tutorial, Loading screen text, Mission 5, Post-Game - Fixed minor grammar spellings.

UI - Added a button that allows you to restart from the checkpoint.

UI - Graphics settings - AS Filtering now says Anisotropic Filtering to make more sense.

UI - Movelist - No longer shows Items tab from the Upgrades menu.

UI - Now the game actually asks if you want to Quit the mission instead of just immidiately booting you into the menu.

UI - Now when completing the level with the gamepad, you can't accidentally exit the game by moving the active button into an invisible UI element.

UI - Replaced Char. with Character as there was plenty of space.

UI - Restart from checkpoint button will now properly be disabled when interacting with other menus.

UI - Upgrades Menu - Buy move buttons are now a bit easier to see and understand when the button is selected.

Unlock easy mode notification will no longer show up once the easy mode has been unlocked.

Upgrades menu - Updated Comet and Comet Reversal preview.

Upgrades menu - Updated video recordings for Sinner mode demonstration.

Video hints - Fixed the pulley hint and the hoop hint having incorrect text in the hint.

Vs Knight - Now also has the teleportation preparation effect, giving the player a bit more time to prepare.

Vs Knight - Teleportation has been slowed down just a tiny bit for the effect above to work better.

Vs Knight - The smash attack now also has the teleportation preparation effect, giving the player a bit more time to prepare.

You can no longer control or hear playable character after beating the credits fight.

You can no longer interact with the invisible main menu during cutscenes via gamepad.

You should be less likely to outrun some of the orbs that are being magnetized to the main character now.

Known issues - Only one so far, if you find anything special, let me know on the forum. I'll add it to trello, and if it causes a progression lock, I'll fix it asap.

https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking