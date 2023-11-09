 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coast Defender update for 9 November 2023

Coast Defender is Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 12648881 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dive into "Coast Defender," where your tactical skills determine victory in air, sea, and land clashes. Outsmart foes, master every battlefield, and evolve your arsenal for the ultimate defense saga. With intuitive controls, obliterate enemy forces. Each chapter introduces fresh, dynamic environments—from stormy seas to deserts—testing your strategic acumen. Enhance your attributes, rely on advanced radar to track and strike with precision, and face off against a variety of war machines. Ready for battle?

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link