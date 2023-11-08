OPERATION HI-WAY DOWN

Hello everyone!

We apologize for the delay in delivering the highly-anticipated new mission, which has been in development for a few months. However, we are thrilled to announce that it is now ready for you to experience. This mission is named...

Now available and playable for FREE!

Join the ongoing saga of our sisters as they battle to fend off SPECTER attempting to infiltrate the highway zone, who aim to expand their influence into the underground territories.

Players have been assigned with crucial mission of clearing the highway zone from SPECTER forces that obstruct the path, allowing the sisters to safely return to their abandoned lab.

Be alert! The zone is under the watchful guard of heavily armed SPECTER soldiers.

Embark on an exciting new mission that introduces fresh features, levels, missions, and enemies.

Explore The New Underground Zone!

Prepare for an engaging new level as you navigate through a sprawling highway map consist of 12 randomly generated segments. This venture offers a unique experience, providing plenty of room for exploration, lots of alternative path to reach the objectives and hidden loot box waiting to be open.

Carry Out A Wide Variety Of New Mission

Players will face a new, skill-testing mission that comes with increased difficulties. As usual, all these missions are randomly generated, ensuring a fresh and unpredictable challenge each time you dive into the action. Get ready to put your abilities to the test in this dynamic and ever-changing gaming experience.

Encounter New Enemies

Prepare to confront new enemy as you advance through the game. These fresh foes will bring exciting challenges, requiring you to adapt your strategies and skills to emerge victorious. Stay vigilant, as each encounter with these new enemies promises an engaging and unpredictable experience.

New Weapon

New Semi-Auto series

Equip yourself with a new weapon which focus on semi-auto types series to test on the battlefield. This addition promises you an exciting and dynamic experience as you face your enemies in combat with accuracy and robustness. Choose your weapon wisely and be prepared for a thrilling venture in your battles ahead.

New DLC

TESLA TECHNOLOGY

Available as DLC from this link:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2664780/Banzai_Escape_2_Subterranean__Tesla_Technology/

Lock and load for our latest DLCs that amp up your experience in the new zone. Get ready for some high-powered action with a cool new weapon and two fresh nano-plugins. These additions are here to take your gameplay to the next level, providing you with the firepower and tools you need to dominate the battlefield.

Tesla Gewehr (Tesla Gun)

The new experimental arc energy weapon, capable of delivering area-of-effect (AOE) damage. This weapon offers two distinct fire modes for you to choose from. When aiming, you can expect a longer yet narrower AOE, which requires precision targeting. On the other hand, hip-firing will result in a wider AOE, but at a shorter range, making it ideal for close-quarters combat or when you need to cover a broader area with its energy arc. These options provide you with tactical flexibility, allowing you to adapt to various combat scenarios with this innovative weapon.













Shock Grenade

The shock grenade is used to slow down enemies by giving them an electric shock. It also gradually reduces their health over time. This makes it a powerful tool for disrupting and weakening your foes in combat. Combine with Missile plugin and it would turn into Electric Rocket! :)

Energy Shield

The stationary nano energy shield creates a shield that stops most enemy attacks, but it won't protect you from explosions. This defensive technology enhances player survivability by significantly reducing the threat of various enemy assaults but always be cautious around explosions. Shield can be combine with turrets to make them become mobile shield.

Available as DLC from this link:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2664780/Banzai_Escape_2_Subterranean__Tesla_Technology/

Attention of Price of DLCs increment

We want to inform you that the prices of all our DLCs have been increased by approximately 50%. This adjustment is necessary to ensure the continued development and improvement of the game. By raising the prices, we can invest more in creating new content, features, and support for the game, ultimately providing you with a better gaming experience. We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we work to deliver even more exciting and engaging content in the future.

Language localization

At the moment, only English is provided. Language localization for other languages is not yet available, but it will be included in the next update upon receiving community provided language

SO WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?!

Download the latest update now and immerse yourself in the world of Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean like never before as always.

Whether you're a seasoned player or a newcomer, there's never been a better time to join the action.

Don't miss out on the action-packed excitement!

Download the update today and let the chaos begin!

Full list detailed patched;

Patch 34

Added new phase A Operation Hi-Way Down

Added new DLC; Tesla Technology

Added grenade line of prediction

Napalm grenade now explode faster upon first contact surface.

Napalm fire are now do more damage to enemies scales base on loops

Grenade now got line of prediction

Grenade Chase are now properly throw and flying facing front of camera

Melee are now faster

Increase stability of M240B LMG. More control on accuracy blooming. Only for new drops

Change M240B LMG firing sound

Reduce AOE area of C-Nar

Increase delay spawner of enemies after each cycle of infinite enemies mission

Reduce RC Turret aiming effectiveness because too OP

Now drop items from fallen enemies is not frequent to prevent spamming drops on screen

Enemies are more eager to use cover position better

2nd player on Assist sisters mission are now targeting enemies as main objectives

If you come across any errors, please don't hesitate to let us know!

We invite everyone to help us spread the word about our game among your friends and family.

By doing so, you can assist us in reaching more players and spreading the love!

We greatly appreciate your continued support. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

Warm regards,

Aisam

