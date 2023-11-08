- Fixed a bug with time attack not starting on Solemn Tempest.
- Fixed a bug where you could select multiple tools at once.
- Fixed a bug with having multiple arms while grounded.
Peaks of Yore update for 8 November 2023
1.2.3b Small Hotfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2236071 Depot 2236071
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update