 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Peaks of Yore update for 8 November 2023

1.2.3b Small Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12648792 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with time attack not starting on Solemn Tempest.
  • Fixed a bug where you could select multiple tools at once.
  • Fixed a bug with having multiple arms while grounded.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2236071 Depot 2236071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link