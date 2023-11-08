 Skip to content

Portal Dungeon update for 8 November 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v1.09

Build 12648791

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

  • New items:

    Surprise Teddy Bear : Casting [3] skill summons a teddy bear and deals 500% damage to nearby enemies (increases by 250% for each one) for 20 seconds.

    Gift from Beyond the Grave : Your summoned minions explode when they die, dealing 1000% damage to nearby enemies (increases by 500% for each one).

  • Two new enemies have been added, appearing in the fifth and eighth levels respectively.

  • In multiple rounds of the game, give the enemy a higher amount of damage reduction.

  • Increase the basic attack power of Engineer Skill 3 summons: 50%>100%.

  • Improve the basic attack power of Engineer Skill 4 summons: 80%>100%.

  • Polished some translations.

  • Fixed the problem of abnormal calculation value when acquiring too many items that reduce skill cooldown.

  • Fixed the problem of abnormal calculation value when the damage is very high.

  • Fixed the problem that when sharing items is turned off, the client may not be able to obtain items from general treasure chests.

