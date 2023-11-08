Portal Dungeon - Update v1.09

New items:



Surprise Teddy Bear : Casting [3] skill summons a teddy bear and deals 500% damage to nearby enemies (increases by 250% for each one) for 20 seconds.



Gift from Beyond the Grave : Your summoned minions explode when they die, dealing 1000% damage to nearby enemies (increases by 500% for each one).

Two new enemies have been added, appearing in the fifth and eighth levels respectively.

In multiple rounds of the game, give the enemy a higher amount of damage reduction.

Increase the basic attack power of Engineer Skill 3 summons: 50%>100%.

Improve the basic attack power of Engineer Skill 4 summons: 80%>100%.

Polished some translations.

Fixed the problem of abnormal calculation value when acquiring too many items that reduce skill cooldown.

Fixed the problem of abnormal calculation value when the damage is very high.