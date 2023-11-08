Fast Travel has been added!

If you've ever thought "I'm so fast in levels, but on the world map I feel so sluggish... If only I could revisit old worlds more quickly!" then you're in luck!

Once you've reached World 2 you'll be able to use your selected control scheme's camera controls to warp back and forth between worlds!

On keyboard that's either Left/Right Arrow or A/D, and for Gamepad players that's your right stick!

Hopefully this lets you save some real-life frames while enjoying the game!

Thanks for the feedback!