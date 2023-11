Hi,

Start up time fix:

I've altered the sign in order so the game get the time from the internet right at the start. If this fails, it will use your system time. If your system time is wrong, then there will be an error when the game tries to talk to AWS. This error should now be properly shown on screen instead of just crashing (as was the case before)

I've also updated the version of Steam Lib to the latest version.

Cheers,

Steve.