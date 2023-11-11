A nicely-sized update

A lot of smaller fixes in this update. A big thanks to everyone across the Steam forum and Discord who helped report these. Without that info, none of these patches would exist.

There's also a couple of retroactive Steam achievements that will be unlocked if you completed certain tasks but didn't meet all requirements - [spoiler]previously, giving Gail all the fish without having a high or low relationship with her would not trigger the achievement[/spoiler]. so if you launch the game and one of these achievements suddenly unlocks, that's why.

Can no longer fast travel on local map when holding ruler, eraser or pins

Crabb Island - map tools adjustment, pins were off by a few pixels

The Tot4C map wasn't always unlocking in the journal treasure tab - Retroactively fixed.

Achievement 'marital bliss' now unlocks no matter what when [spoiler]you give Gail all the fish.[/spoiler]

Achievement 'marital bliss' will retroactively unlock for players who already [spoiler]gave her the fish[/spoiler] but did not meet the original requirements to unlocking that achievement.

'Factors of' changed to 'multiples of'

Removed an invisible fish from the ship's hold.

Fixed typo in dialogue text word: 'pitiful'

Remy's Lott - map pins were not visible in one specific area.

Bat dungeon - moved a rogue bat off-screen

Accessiblity - Shattered Peak bell statues - added a visual indicator to show tone of each bell

Removed ability to move sheep with the mouse during Cecil's herding puzzle

Crabb Island journal map, moved a statue icon to be closer to it's in-game location

Swamp dungeon - fixed bug if the door code was entered a second time

Main menu - left a note detailing how to toggle fullscreen mode ("F11")

Detective Bumsted will now acknowledge (in her own way) that you've solved the case

Fixed controller issue where picking up the ruler would create an additional line if button was held

Fixed journal entry not being added when collecting Cecil's map

Fixed dialogue line at start of Act 3 to correctly acknowledge which parts [spoiler]of the key[/spoiler] had been collected so far

Removed fishmaster's icon on the local map once entering Act 3

Fixed wind and water checkboxes not being unchecked at startup on main menu when they have been disabled

Fixed Forest grove on Crabb Island not fading out if wind effect was disabled

Fixed issue where [spoiler]La Moina's key[/spoiler] wasn't being unlocked in journal treasure page if pieces were collected in a certain order, which also prevented the [spoiler]keysmith[/spoiler] achievement from unlocking which will be fixed retroactively

Fixed mining on Phelmy Island causing softlock

Fixed Gail's diary appearing when parked at certain mysterious islands...

Local map, adjusted player's icon so that it's a few pixels more accurate

Can now drop bombs on Phelmy Island... if you really want to.