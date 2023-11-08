Pre- Turn Based Carnival update!

After showing the build to people at live events, we've come up with a few improvements to make it easier to get into.

The main thing is:

Tips!

We now have a few tips that appear in certain situations, e.g. when your turtle is about to take damage if you press end turn. Hopefully this will help players get used to some of the mechanics more smoothly.

Other than that we've also made defeating all enemies now actually end combat right away, as it was a bit confusing before that you still had to press end turn.

If you encounter any bugs or have any feedback, please let us know here or in the discord!

Cheers,

Ramon