- reduced wind strength
- defense explosions do not hit bosses anymore
- upgraded item action fix
- Mac only: fixed missing power plant props
- minor bug fixes
Scrappage update for 8 November 2023
Update Notes for November 8thth
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2281612 Depot 2281612
- Loading history…
Depot 2281613 Depot 2281613
- Loading history…
Depot 2281614 Depot 2281614
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update