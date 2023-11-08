 Skip to content

Scrappage update for 8 November 2023

Update Notes for November 8thth

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • reduced wind strength
  • defense explosions do not hit bosses anymore
  • upgraded item action fix
  • Mac only: fixed missing power plant props
  • minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2281612 Depot 2281612
Depot 2281613 Depot 2281613
Depot 2281614 Depot 2281614
