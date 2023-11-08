08.11.2023 game update

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

🔹The “Dungeons and Shushpans” event has started.

🔹The description of the Will of the Righteous effect (Paladin class) has been corrected.

🔹The title “mystic” has been corrected. It no longer provides regeneration in battle.

🔹The speed of the shadow fox from the battle pass has been fixed.

🔹World bosses no longer reset their effects when returning to a point.

🔹Fixed freezing of restraining effects on characters.

We wish you a pleasant game!