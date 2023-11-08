 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sphere 3 update for 8 November 2023

08.11.2023 game update

Share · View all patches · Build 12648545 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

🔹The “Dungeons and Shushpans” event has started.
🔹The description of the Will of the Righteous effect (Paladin class) has been corrected.
🔹The title “mystic” has been corrected. It no longer provides regeneration in battle.
🔹The speed of the shadow fox from the battle pass has been fixed.
🔹World bosses no longer reset their effects when returning to a point.
🔹Fixed freezing of restraining effects on characters.

We wish you a pleasant game!

Changed files in this update

Sphere III: Enchanted World Ru Depot 397041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link