Tank kingdoms update for 8 November 2023

Game changed - Total blade

Share · View all patches · Build 12648502 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43614917/7a0f3d197a4a861270fe38c324d0bd1a9730f862.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43614917/f56e68a0f63aa7baf238951aa40cf7df3abca50f.png)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43614917/5ccc05ee4af2ab059217cf1a5ae8149ea275d0ba.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43614917/a71e65a8a9c2955d6771a7edaff97fa24eb158bf.png)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43614917/576817088aa93fae037eec983b62e5d03d695991.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43614917/63de8094b9859ad43eb378f22ad65d4cedd9491e.png)[/url]

An actual playable version has been updated.

The neutral territory system I mentioned previously has been added. These 30 or so territories each have their rival territories, and if a player destroys one, you can obtain unique items, special recruit rights for soldiers, and allies from the other side.

I've created a temporary main quest. It has been applied, but we will remove all the current main quests and create them from scratch in the future.

Game balance and difficulty have not been tested.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2310241 Depot 2310241
  • Loading history…
