Update 2.31.1.17

A bug that caused Research Points received for Skill Bonuses to not be reflected in the “Total” and modification research progress in the battle results window has been fixed. This bug was only visual, with the received Research Points calculated correctly.

A bug that caused an “Internal character server error” error when clicking on a premium/event vehicle after completing the research of a vehicle has been fixed.

A bug that caused the number of rockets on ground vehicles (e.g. the BM-13N) to not decrease after being destroyed by enemy fire has been fixed.

A bug that caused popup hints from the “Battle of the Atlantic” event to appear in regular naval battles has been fixed.

Battle of the Atlantic Event

A bug that made it possible to load into this event with reserve vehicles rather than the pre-made lineups has been fixed.

A bug that caused the release of depth charges to occur in a series with a single press of the button assigned to this function has been fixed.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.