GigaBash update for 8 November 2023

GigaBash | Ultraman 4 Characters Pack DLC is out now!

Build 12648435

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The fate of our universe has intertwined with another once again! Join us as we welcome Ultraman, Ultraman Tiga, Alien Baltan, and Camearra as they cross over into GigaBash as a character pack DLC!

That’s right, the GigaBash | Ultraman DLC adds four new playable characters from the Ultraman universe to the GigaBash roster. Each of them features unique movesets and iconic abilities as seen on screen!

So, will you become an Ultra-Hero or join the galactic villains and destroy our world? We look forward to your answer in the arena!

Disclaimer: Due to regional restrictions and licensing agreements, ‘Ultraman 4 Characters Pack’ DLC is not available in Japan and Mainland China.

