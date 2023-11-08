Patch 0.12.1.0

0.12.1.0 Patch
End of the Halloween Event
- See you next year, pumpkin!
New Stuff
- Added Extra Card 'Remove Feature' to Creative Mode
Improvements & Fixes
- Improved Performance of Building Preview
- Fixed Deck Progress tooltip not showing up
- Fixed Issue with some Banners on Keep (shapes)
- Fixed some textures receiving wrong decals
- Disable building mode on opening Deck Choice
- Fixed venture 'Demolition Master' now only count demolition cards
Some fixes and improvements based on your reports and feedbacks. Thank you for supporting us!
Join our community:
Changed files in this update