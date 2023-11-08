 Skip to content

TerraScape update for 8 November 2023

Patch 0.12.1.0

Patch 0.12.1.0

0.12.1.0 Patch

End of the Halloween Event

  • See you next year, pumpkin!

New Stuff

  • Added Extra Card 'Remove Feature' to Creative Mode

Improvements & Fixes

  • Improved Performance of Building Preview
  • Fixed Deck Progress tooltip not showing up
  • Fixed Issue with some Banners on Keep (shapes)
  • Fixed some textures receiving wrong decals
  • Disable building mode on opening Deck Choice
  • Fixed venture 'Demolition Master' now only count demolition cards

Some fixes and improvements based on your reports and feedbacks. Thank you for supporting us!

