- Upgraded the Engine (Unity Engine 2020.3.33f1) to solve the weird crash bug.
- Some bug fixes and improvements. Since the Engine is upgraded, there must be bugs somewhere out there. Please let me know if you run into any problems. Thank you very much.
Widow in the Endless Labyrinth update for 8 November 2023
V 1.0.4 updates
