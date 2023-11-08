 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Widow in the Endless Labyrinth update for 8 November 2023

V 1.0.4 updates

Share · View all patches · Build 12648211 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Upgraded the Engine (Unity Engine 2020.3.33f1) to solve the weird crash bug.
  2. Some bug fixes and improvements. Since the Engine is upgraded, there must be bugs somewhere out there. Please let me know if you run into any problems. Thank you very much.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2569171 Depot 2569171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link