"Floating Life2" version 1.0.2.48 update announcement

1, function optimization

1, in addition to the ore drawings, now forging ore only needs to consume ore fragments and spirit stones

2. Auction houses in each town will now try to match the NPCS in their respective realm

3, now there is a probability of directly dropping finished ores when mining

4. Map Guide adds the query entrance of each town

5, reduce the failure probability of fusion drug residues

6, the exercise book tips to add the description of the way to obtain

7, optimize the forging interface, add part of the description

8. Optimize some random events

9. Optimize some item descriptions

10. Optimize bonfire points that are difficult to click on large maps

11. Optimize the interface of Zongmen warehouse and Tianbao Pavilion

Bug repair Fixed the mismatch between the description of the equipment set and the effect (note: the six-array set removed the health bonus that should not exist)

1, Fix double click to save items, get abnormal contribution value issue

2, fix the auction house to send multiple items, easy to lose the auction problem Fixed an issue where it was easy to click on other buildings when interacting with some town buildings

4, fix auction house part of the auction list error issue Fixed some copies of Mystery Merchant stuck Fix the problem that the family salary will be issued when reading the file

7, fix Zongmen Tianbao Pavilion log record confusion Fixed the text error of turning on/off automatic combat in battle Fixed an issue where the treasure chest will be transferred to other places when the Forge Soul is opened Fix the problem of "Spirit Power Avatar" restoring abnormal spirit power Fix an issue where NPC feat is 0 Fixed an issue where clicking the pre-war "Start Battle" button takes a while to take effect Fixed the mismatch between town NPC positions