v0.11.10 - 2023-11-08

Shipyard 2.0

• [new] Skills added for shield & armor. Note: The full skill update is planned for early 2024 with the Combat-Update. This is just the foundation it will be based on. Skills must be researched (for free) in their technologies.

• [tune] Selecting a hull or module from a ship will automatically add it to the forge slot. @Taromir

• [fix] Ship classes can now fully use the next highest tier for their specific modules.

• [fix] Closing the menu by moving the ship is now working correctly, @Taromir.

• [fix] Mining laser uses the correct position of the installed modules.

General

• [tune] Rewards for events now always include material for Shipyard v2.

• [tune] Loot (items) are now indicated with an arrow if out of combat, @LazaruSlade and everyone.

• [tune] Suns in home subspaces are smaller and in general rotate a bit slower, @Hendrix.

• [fix] Armor and shield now gain experience even if the player's ship triggered an emergency jump.

• [dev] Added more Game Master functions.

• [dev] Connectivity issues are still under investigation.