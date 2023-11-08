- Fixed some percentage reduction effects increasing values when stacked with direct reduction effects. (Detected with the "Focused Energy" card.)
- Fixed a bug causing a hang when card selection effects trigger while draw or discard pile screens are open.
- Changed Ironfist perk to be stackable (Dark & Mend Power increase 30%, Physical Power increase 60% per trigger.) Fixed Ironfist perk not being removed after activation. Fixed an issue with the Ironfist perk which caused a hang.
- (Item/Trophy) Heart Pendant: Reduced max. resource gain (and loss) from 3 to 2.
- Fixed Savant perk still allowing Gift Box and some other card draw effects.
- Fixed Dark Flame move decaying Flight.
- Fixed various scenery placement errors.
Draft of Darkness update for 8 November 2023
Update Notes for Patch v1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Draft of Darkness Windows Depot 1380651
- Loading history…
Draft of Darkness Linux Depot 1380652
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update