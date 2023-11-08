 Skip to content

Draft of Darkness update for 8 November 2023

Update Notes for Patch v1.1.1

Patch v1.1.1

  • Fixed some percentage reduction effects increasing values when stacked with direct reduction effects. (Detected with the "Focused Energy" card.)
  • Fixed a bug causing a hang when card selection effects trigger while draw or discard pile screens are open.
  • Changed Ironfist perk to be stackable (Dark & Mend Power increase 30%, Physical Power increase 60% per trigger.) Fixed Ironfist perk not being removed after activation. Fixed an issue with the Ironfist perk which caused a hang.
  • (Item/Trophy) Heart Pendant: Reduced max. resource gain (and loss) from 3 to 2.
  • Fixed Savant perk still allowing Gift Box and some other card draw effects.
  • Fixed Dark Flame move decaying Flight.
  • Fixed various scenery placement errors.

