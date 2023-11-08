Fixed Ship Builder Issue

This is a light change based on some feedback from a player on the youtube page (Thanks for letting me know!).

*Fixed Internal Components not being added in ship builder - This is tested in desktop but should fix VR as well. The issue was the component referred to a old system that was no longer on the ship component. This was a quick fix and likely came about when moving between unity versions.

*Added external component rotation for desktop - The < and > keys now rotate 15 degrees the external component on the surface.

*Updated Mesh Algorithm - Initially this was going to be a 'proper' algorithm like a delauney integration. However when testing this the quality was no better and it was slower to boot. Instead i updated some of the issues i had witht he current mesher, namely the algorithm assessed all nodes within a TRI and two of the edges, but somehow i neglected to do all the checks ont he opposing edge. This is now fixed and means you shouldnt get TRI's existing inside or out of bounds. This hasnt fixed the issue of vertices being out of place (this is just the Triangulation) but its a good step and is the exact same subroutine i'll use when moving to the more advanced ship builder TBC.