- Introducing Hard Mode/Nightmare Mode.
- Each mode will be unlocked upon clearing with a certain score threshold.
- Adjusted camera work when monsters are behind the character.
- Fixed a bug where the score for some monsters was unexpectedly high.
3D Survivors update for 8 November 2023
Announcement of the November 8, 2023 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2572321 Depot 2572321
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update