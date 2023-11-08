 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

3D Survivors update for 8 November 2023

Announcement of the November 8, 2023 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12647878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Introducing Hard Mode/Nightmare Mode.
  • Each mode will be unlocked upon clearing with a certain score threshold.
  • Adjusted camera work when monsters are behind the character.
  • Fixed a bug where the score for some monsters was unexpectedly high.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2572321 Depot 2572321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link