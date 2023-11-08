Patch Notes V3.06

Game:

The area of the lion's special attack has been slightly reduced.

The effect of the wolf's special attack was increased,

In the DLC The Desert, a key in the labyrinth was made more visible because it was hard to spot on the floor (if you had destroyed the table the key was on).

The food dispenser from the 1st DLC can now hold more food to withstand the hunger of lion and wolf.

All stone walls now have a damage bar when they are damaged, which is shown whenever the player has a pickaxe equipped. In addition, stone walls can no longer be destroyed with normal weapons (except with ice spells).

Magic Fragment and Consciousness Fragment deposits have also received a damage bar

Sound:

Some sound effects in the DLC The Desert were still in stereo format. This resulted in strange noises when something happened far away, because stereo sound does not allow positioning in space.

Bugs:

When dismounting from the llama and calling battle companions, it could happen that you crossed walls. This has been fixed and the game displays a message if no valid position is found.

Lion and wolf would remain motionless within element fields until the effect disappeared. This has been fixed.

By adding the auto-save function in the new start map before hard boss fights, the switch for the appearance of the dragons was unfortunately deleted in the final fight of the main game. This has been fixed and should now work again everywhere.

In the quest to rebuild Wood Home, Hagen promised the player coins, which he then preferred to keep himself ;-) ! This has been fixed.

In the DLC The Desert, an ash eruption could not be ended properly beforehand during large volcanic eruptions, which led to incorrect light values in entire areas. This has now been fixed.

Dialogues:

Fixed a bug when delivering the 2nd orb in Gertrude's dialogues.

Some minor bugs in various lines of dialogue in the Desert DLC have been fixed.

SteamDeck

Further improvements for SteamOS compatibility have been integrated into the game.