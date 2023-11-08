 Skip to content

We are Eva update for 8 November 2023

Update 1.0.135 - Controllers

Share · View all patches · Build 12647679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Complete overhaul of the game's input system
  • Added support for almost every gamepad that exists and that doesn't
  • Added more options for key binding
  • You can now remap your controller buttons
  • Added full Steam Input API integration (even more devices!)
  • Eva will no longer guess what device you're using (now SHE KNOWS)

Please note that due to a complete overhaul of the input system, this update resets your in-game keybindings.
Please also note that this update may not be stable and may cause bugs, crashes, or demon invocations.

