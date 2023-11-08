Update 1.0.135 - Controllers

Complete overhaul of the game's input system

Added support for almost every gamepad that exists and that doesn't

Added more options for key binding

You can now remap your controller buttons

Added full Steam Input API integration (even more devices!)

Eva will no longer guess what device you're using (now SHE KNOWS)

Please note that due to a complete overhaul of the input system, this update resets your in-game keybindings.

Please also note that this update may not be stable and may cause bugs, crashes, or demon invocations.