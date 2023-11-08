Update 1.0.135 - Controllers

- Complete overhaul of the game's input system
- Added support for almost every gamepad that exists and that doesn't
- Added more options for key binding
- You can now remap your controller buttons
- Added full Steam Input API integration (even more devices!)
- Eva will no longer guess what device you're using (now SHE KNOWS)
Please note that due to a complete overhaul of the input system, this update resets your in-game keybindings.
Please also note that this update may not be stable and may cause bugs, crashes, or demon invocations.
Changed files in this update