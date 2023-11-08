- MAKE A NEW SAVE! Boney's right there on the tutorial, use him.
- added first swappable "Castlevania style" subweapon. Crouch and hold left or right then swing baton to use
- Level one extended
- All travel powers can be found on the far right of the "tutorial" level. Use with caution!
- Zone Tripper promoted to level one musician!
Jessica's Uncomfortable Hanukkah Adventure update for 8 November 2023
.40
