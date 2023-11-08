3DMark Windows 2.28.8205

Share · View all patches · Build 12647564 · Last edited 8 November 2023 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This is a minor update. 3DMark Port Royal scores may vary slightly depending on GPU architecture. For reliable comparison of hardware, we recommend comparing scores from only the latest version of Port Royal.

New

Added updated results screen for feature tests and stress tests.

Updated

Updated Port Royal to v1.3.1.1

Updated Speed Way to v1.0.8.1

Port Royal v1.3.1.1

3DMark Port Royal scores may vary slightly depending on GPU architecture. For reliable comparison of hardware, we recommend comparing scores from only the latest version of Port Royal.

Fixed an issue where shadows would sometimes flicker during benchmark runs.

Fixed some issues where the test would sometimes fail without presenting an error.

Fixed an issue in the TAA pass that occasionally caused visual artifacts.

Speed Way 1.0.8.1

This is a minor update. Benchmark results are not affected.