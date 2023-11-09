 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 9 November 2023

Update Early Access_2.1.5

Build 12647514

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Add Reposition launch point feature.
-Add button “Launch Here” that is only active when you are on the ground. So you can land and then launch again.
-Update multiplayer to v1.5 (people on multiplayer v1.4 will not be able to play with people on this latest update).
-Make position visible in multiplayer while in pre-flight, moving around while repositioning the launch point so you can see where your friend is launching from.
-Add “Water Shader High” options to graphics options (Uncheck if you want higher frames).
-Make stalls more aggressive for paraglider, paramotor and mini-wing.
-Increase speedbar strength for the paraglider.
-Fix laser pointer bending in VR while moving with map active.

