Update Early Access_2.1.5

-Add Reposition launch point feature.

-Add button “Launch Here” that is only active when you are on the ground. So you can land and then launch again.

-Update multiplayer to v1.5 (people on multiplayer v1.4 will not be able to play with people on this latest update).

-Make position visible in multiplayer while in pre-flight, moving around while repositioning the launch point so you can see where your friend is launching from.

-Add “Water Shader High” options to graphics options (Uncheck if you want higher frames).

-Make stalls more aggressive for paraglider, paramotor and mini-wing.

-Increase speedbar strength for the paraglider.

-Fix laser pointer bending in VR while moving with map active.