0.7.1 Update - Unreal Engine5, Vehicle Decals, New small cars!

Hello, fellow drivers!

Finally, the new update is here!

Since our one and only world builder Betty was taking a break for a new baby, it was good timing to upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.

Although it took longer than expected, we finally have some stable build, thanks to all the Testers!

Unreal Engine5 doesn't make it look or feel different much for now.

But it opens new possibilities for future updates, and Betty is now back in business with new tools in her hands, so stay tuned!

NOTE: Unreal Engine 5 uses DirectX 12 as default, if you have trouble, try using '-DX11' launch option (How to set Launch Option)

New Vehicles

Tuscan: Old Muscle



Micky: Old FF hatchback



Dafty: Very old FF



You can find them at the Junkyard and Ae-Wol

Vehicle Decals

You can now put decals on vehicles at the Garage

Currently limited to 30 layers

Each new decal costs a little money



Anti-Aliasing Setting

You can choose an anti-aliasing method at the Graphic Setting

FXAA: cheapest

TAA: Unreal Engine4's default (Still default in Motor Town)

TSR: Unreal Engine5's new feature

[Recommendation]

High-performance machine: 50% Screen Resolution with TSR

Mid-performance machine: 50% Screen Resolution with TAA

Low-performance machine: 50% Screen Resolution with Anti-aliasing method 'Off'

Vehicle LOD Setting

You can change vehicle LOD at the Graphic Setting

Lower Vehicle LOD means more vehicles will look simpler and simulate lightly at a distance to lower CPU load

Color Palette

You can now save your own color for Body Painting and Decal



Changes

[UI] Delivery list sorting order is now saved (Thanks to m0dbot)

[Vehicle] Elisa's taxi skin is removed('Taxi' word decal is added instead)

[World] Parking space and truck spawner are added to the Concrete factory

[World] Road divider's collision is improved

[UI] Toggle all icon button is added to the world map (Thanks to scailman)

[World] More lights to the tunning shop (Thanks to 𝙍𝙚𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙩𝙤𝙣)

[Vehicle] Toggle interior key binding is added (Thanks to Paw)

[Vehicle] Brake light mode is added for the Attachable Light Item (Thanks to Striker)

[Vehicle] Voltex wheel is now available for small vehicles (Thanks to Cpt. Jack Sparrow)

Bug Fixed

[AI] AI vehicle bumps into player vehicle while vehicle stopped for map loading

[AI] AI vehicle doesn't back for trailer or towed vehicle (Thanks to vaio)

[AI] AI vehicle doesn't move in a slow server (Thanks to scailman and NorthHopper)

[Achievement] Towing achievement is not shared by a party (Thanks to m0dbot)

[Cargo] Furniture's strap not saved (Thanks to EricChen)

[Character] Character's Pushing direction doesn't change (Thanks to Llama)

[Company] Busstop randomly removed from company route (Thanks to Luggage)

[Control] 'Move backward' shows as 'Move forward' in duplicated key popup (Thanks to Raging413)

[Control] Binding 'Hide UI' makes the same key not usable for other actions (Thanks to Skirakzalus)

[Control] Gamepad key binding randomly malfunction

[Delivery] Cannot finish trailer delivery in multiplayer after left vehicle (Thanks to aweepingangel)

[Delivery] Cargo delivery randomly cannot be done during Multiplayer (Thanks to smithnz)

[Delivery] The Military supply box's destination is merged together in delivery UI (Thanks to scailman)

[Delivery] Missing vehicle delivery destination interaction after rejoining session (Thanks to Llama)

[Delivery] Multiple delivery destination box for dumping cargo (Thanks to Llama)

[Delivery] Pumpkin Farm has the wrong production (Thanks to hitman_2)

[FX] Too many dump fx in the multiplayer client (Thanks to Llama)

[Multiplayer] Fuel price randomly not synced to the client (Thanks to CaptainCheesy)

[Net] Vehicle on trailer de-synced at a distance (Thanks to Chris Goleador)

[Optimize] Low FPS while vehicles overlap (Thanks to Llama)

[Parts] 5000Kg Winch had 3000Kg power (Thanks to Toadstars and webdestroya)

[Police] Speeding tag in race track (Thanks to Shazbotacus)

[Police] Suspect tag and passenger regained after restarting game after finishing getaway job (Thanks to Raging413)

[Sound] Tire bump sound while raising the lift (Thanks to Anubis)

[UI] HUD shows truck level while driving Campy (Thanks to Toadstars)

[UI] Low FPS at the control setting after clicking the screen (Thanks to Llama)

[UI] Mouse Thumb button's name not showing (Thanks to 𝙍𝙚𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙩𝙤𝙣)

[Vehicle] Attached lights move or are missing after rapidly changing suspension parts (Thanks to Raging413)

[Vehicle] Autopilot stalls if auto anti-stall assist is offed (Thanks to 𝕋𝕤𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕥𝕤𝕒)

[Vehicle] Bike with cargo doesn't upright (Thanks to 𝕋𝕤𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕥𝕤𝕒)

[Vehicle] Cannot place attachment light to Zino's door (Thanks to Raging413)

[Vehicle] Cargo space rendering cull malfunction (Thanks to scailman)

[Vehicle] Chase view/Character mode Mirror rendering option not working (Thanks to Llama)

[Vehicle] The Company vehicle doesn't consume fuel while the player drives it (Thanks to Shazbotacus)

[Vehicle] Dumbi has a duplicated seat (Thanks to Cylis)

[Vehicle] Formula SCM's body2 color slot name missing (Thanks to LochnessMonsterr)

[Vehicle] Tire stuck underground even after reset

[Vehicle] Towing Compacty from behind gets 'too far' error (Thanks to LochnessMonsterr)

[Vehicle] Trailer shakes in multiplayer if spawned at join (Thanks to 태양 두더지)

[Vehicle] Vehicle repairing lost if owner respawns (Thanks to Paw)

[Vehicle] Vista's engine and lower frame are painted with body color (Thanks to Richeeze)

[Vehicle] Wrong vehicle spawns in single-player after leaving multiplayer (Thanks to raging413)

[World] Missing nav path near the airport (Thanks to Anubis)

[World] Small bushes don't break