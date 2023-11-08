Patch 1.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12647447 · Last edited 8 November 2023 – 06:32:08 UTC by Wendy

This patch exposes the Debt Approval property of governments as well as introduces new properties in the form of their Interest Rate and Recession chances.

Debt approval reduces approval after every 1.000.000 negative budget.

Interest rate is given after every 1.000.000 positive budget.

Recession chance increases for every turn with negative income.

Note that Recession chance increases by a fraction under 1.000.000 negative income.

Note if the turn ends with positive income the accumulated recession chance is halved.

Recession is a 10 turn long event triggered for every colony of the empire, effecting their economic potential.

This patch also introduces a new mechanism for the trade menu, the privatization governmental action. This slider controls the percentage of trade income allocated for the privatization subsidy that helps civilians to purchase freighters.

These freighters appear with a grey icon and the player can assign them to any particular trade route, the main difference however is that the cost of upkeep falls onto the civilians costing nothing for the player.

Note that the privatization subsidy is a black box, the more money you put into it the more likely that a civilian freighter will spawn. The budget of this subsidy only decreases when a civilian freighter is spawned.

This budget accumulates over time by a small random amount so you may see civilian freighter even when you had not put any money into it, however your effort can speed up the process considerably.

Changed stimulus programs to work as events, activated using political capital as cost then you can increase their duration by spending credits on them like other events.

Any subsequent use of the stimulus programs stacks increasing their effectiveness.

Increased the transport capacity of freighters, colony arks and transports by +50%.

Fixed an issue with research points automatically adjusted in case of sudden increase of research bonus from pacts.

Fixed an issue with bonus infrastructure rewarded from surveying a planet every time you loaded a save game.