1.0.0020 Update

Hello, dear leaders of Ratopia!

Thank you so much for various ideas and feedback for the game.

With those feedback, we are deeply reflecting on our shortcomings and aspects that need to be improved.

We are currently assessing the many issues that have come to light and determining the timing for technical reviews and updates.

We too wish to resolve all issues quickly so that you, the leader, can have an enjoyable experience, but as some problems are deeply entwined with the foundational systems, it will take some time to review and test them.

Therefore, we ask for your understanding as we proceed to update only the items that can be quickly modified this time.

Patch List

Adjusted difficulty of forging equipment

The difficulty of crafting equipment was set to be way too challenging. We are considering various systems where the difficulty can be adjusted based on the Queen's stats, however we've decided to ease it first. We've fixed it to one button mini-game, reduced the number of nodes and consecutive nodes appear during crafting.

Increased Rapier group weapon’s damage by 1

Unlike the other weapons, rapier weapon types add their number of attacks while reducing their damages. This have weaken the reward of forging the weapon. To reduce this feeling, we’ve added a bonus damage to all rapier type weapon.

Lessened Rabbit's HP (40 -> 35)

Though there are many ways to prevent hunters from getting hunted in the later game, in the early game hunters were too vulnerable. This will not solve the problem, but hunters will last longer than before.

Removed control device choosing phase at the very beginning

This was seemingly quite confusing for many players. So we’ve decided to remove the choosing phase at the beginning. Still the users who want to use AZERTY or Keyboard only mode can choose the setting in the game option.

Adjusted difficulty of Easy Mode (Invasion Intensity 0.6 → 0.4)

Easy mode supposed to be easy, but it was not working properly. Prior to apply fundamental changes, we’d like to adjust invasion intensity first so that the sudden enemies swarm would happen with less chance.

Adjusted required exp for leveling up.

The experience required in the early stages has been reduced and increased in the later stages, allowing new citizens to grow faster while enhancing the value of citizens who have been with the player for a long time.

The maximum level cap by earning experience is supposed to be 10. However, the current maximum level cap is unlocked due to bugs. We plan to monitor and adjust this over time.

Reduced some of enemy weasels' attack damage.

Eased ending event happening standards.

Added new tutorials.

Using the Royal Bed will cure the poison.

Piggy dungeon will appear closer to the starting point.

Criminals now has dark effect around, so that they are easier to be found

Criminals can be checked with the new filter: Criminal filter.

Improved sorting function ins the statistics page.

Bug Fix

Fixed Maintenance Office to be located properly in the Royal Structures category.

Fixed citizen’s satisfaction gauge is showing 0 all the time on Ratizen details page.

Fixed issue on set Storage while trading.

Fixed localization issues on the exchanging page.

Fixed Unchangeable resolution issue.. again.

Fixed the issue of overly stacked experience bonus.

Announcement

Moving forward, we intend to develop updates based on the valuable feedback of the leaders.

We would greatly appreciate it if you could visit Ratopia <Discord> and vote for the direction of updates you desire!

Management: policies, zoning, statistics, logistics, automation, etc.

Convenience: player movement, UI improvements, progress speed, filters, etc.

Economy: taxation, trade, loans, currency exchange, class strengthening, etc.

Adventure: dungeons, armies, expeditions, mini-games, etc.

Survival: Invasion overhaul, natural disasters, immigration, etc.

Combat: troop enhancement, defensive structures, combat gear, etc.

Decoration: decorative structures, customize, etc.

Story: worldview explanation, flavor texts, quests, etc.

Explanatory: tutorials, help, recommended feature guides, etc.

Your valuable opinions and support greatly empower us!

If you have any good ideas, please continue to share them with us.