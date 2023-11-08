- Added 6 new classes, the Dwarf, Gnome, Elf, Vampire, Wolfman, and Psythe.
- Added 8 new achievements to the Steam version.
- Added a purple outline to boss monsters to improve their visibility.
- Added a very short period of invincibility after unlocking doors.
- Lowered the attack speed of the Archer's alt attack.
- Fixed a minor memory leak issue.
- Various other small tweaks/bug fixes.
Pixel Descent update for 8 November 2023
Content Update (V0.62)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2569331 Depot 2569331
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update