Pixel Descent update for 8 November 2023

Content Update (V0.62)

Build 12647425

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 6 new classes, the Dwarf, Gnome, Elf, Vampire, Wolfman, and Psythe.
  • Added 8 new achievements to the Steam version.
  • Added a purple outline to boss monsters to improve their visibility.
  • Added a very short period of invincibility after unlocking doors.
  • Lowered the attack speed of the Archer's alt attack.
  • Fixed a minor memory leak issue.
  • Various other small tweaks/bug fixes.

