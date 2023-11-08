Patch 0.5.5

Another patch today: 0.5.5
The goal of this patch was to address a few performance related issues. I ended up doing a deep dive into the game systems and found a few other bugs that were unintended, so I patched them up as well.
Note: this may heavily affect your builds if you relied on these bugged mechanics. I'm sorry -- there are still viable options out there!
- Fixed crashing issue with Skill Loadouts
- Updated Chain Lightning to now hit additional nearby enemies.
- Fixed bug where certain curses could stack infinitely.
- Implemented new skill: Doom Tether
- Nerfed various sources of cast speed.
- Performance optimizations around projectile chaining, status ailments, and curses.
- Added new, powerful drop-only mods on Utility Genes.
- Fixed bug with Crown of Ice where it wasn't converting properly.
- Slightly reduced density of monsters in the Ladder Arena.
- Triggered skills now have internal cooldown of 250ms from 100ms.
- Poison and Infection now have a base duration of 2 seconds.
- Fixed a bug with Rupture where it applied for too long.
A couple other bug fixes that aren't of note.
Cheers!
