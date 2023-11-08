Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on November 8, 2023, at 16：18)

I have made the following updates:
-
I added a color vision support option to the settings menu. When you enable this feature, the text in Fusion Hints will all be displayed in white, and hints represented by cyan text will have a "checkmark" added. Additionally, hints represented by pink text will have an "exclamation mark." The text color for Emil's hints will also be changed to white.
-
For the PC version and the Steam Deck version, I have made it so that the control modes are remembered individually.
-
I have made improvements to Emil's hint feature. Even if you don't make mistakes, hints will now be available from the beginning. I have also added category icons next to the category names in hint messages. Please note that we are currently working on further improvements to make it even more user-friendly, and these improvements are planned for a future update.
I have also made the following fixes:
-
We have fixed an issue where the interrupt mark in the category tab does not disappear when deleting data in the puzzle selection screen.
-
We have fixed a bug where the display of marks becomes incorrect after using the board backtrack function following a bulk deletion of marks on the puzzle screen.
-
We have corrected some incorrect keybind settings.
-
In the "Reset to Default" function in the options, we have fixed an issue where certain settings were not resetting to their default values.
-
We have also addressed various minor issues.
Changed files in this update