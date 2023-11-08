Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on November 8, 2023, at 16：18)

I have made the following updates:

I added a color vision support option to the settings menu. When you enable this feature, the text in Fusion Hints will all be displayed in white, and hints represented by cyan text will have a "checkmark" added. Additionally, hints represented by pink text will have an "exclamation mark." The text color for Emil's hints will also be changed to white.



For the PC version and the Steam Deck version, I have made it so that the control modes are remembered individually.