Game Version 3.65 Patch Notes

Build 12647317 · Last edited 8 November 2023

Chat Enhancements:

Resolved the issue where clicking into the chat on the server score caused interruptions.

Chat history is now accessible by scrolling, eliminating interruptions during gameplay.

Spectator Mode Improvement:

The new spectator mode no longer relies on mouse input, providing a smoother experience for spectators.

UI Optimizations:

Extensive UI optimizations from the ground up for improved performance and visual quality.

Game Stability:

Addressed a RAM leak issue affecting character selection, improving overall stability.

Fixed instances where players were stuck when the settings menu was open in Team Deathmatch (TDM).

No longer encountering issues when alt-tabbing in and out of the game.

Technical Enhancements:

Reduced Remote Procedure Call (RPC) calls to prevent server disconnects.

Improved mouse functionality: Fixed the issue where the mouse gets stuck while holding down the view score.

Gameplay Bug Fixes:

Resolved the bug causing Jill's reloading issue.

Fixed the bug affecting the host.

Visual and Environment Updates:

Implemented dynamic lighting for enhanced visuals.

Improved footstep mechanics to reduce reliance on RPC calls, preventing random kicks.

Character and Bot Adjustments:

Slayers' third-person perspectives are now more centered.

Bots are now visible in the lobby, enhancing the overall experience.

Added bots to dedicated servers for Last Team Standing matches.

Vampire-Specific Fixes:

Fixed floating vampire issues, ensuring a consistent gaming experience for all players.

Vampire bots no longer float on clients.

New Features and Graphics Enhancements:

Graphics Overhaul:

Added graphics improvements such as NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR2, NVIDIA Reflex, and a complete video option overhaul with more customization choices.

Introduced additional options for video customization to enhance visual settings.

This patch notes detail the changes and improvements made in version 3.65, ranging from bug fixes and stability enhancements to new features and visual improvements.