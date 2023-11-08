 Skip to content

Resonite update for 8 November 2023

2023.11.8.335

A whole bunch of bugfixes, many of them for ProtoFlux and did a fair bit of work on on the display nodes and a bit on input ones to make them a bit better. There's more to do still, but hopefully this helps!

Also you can now drag/drop actual direct values in some cases now. It's testing the waters a bit with that, right now you can't grab those values in the inspector yet, I'll have to add a thing for that later and see what fits there nicely, but it's a start.

New Features:

  • Added ValueReceiver<T> component, which allows assigning values to target fields received from ValueProxy<T>
  • Fields in the inspector can now receive direct values (e.g. vectors, colors and so on) dropped on them from value proxies, rather than just individual values in the text fields
  • Added ValueProxySource<T> component, which serves as UI grabbable source of values
  • Text fields are now able to receive non-string values dropped on them as well, which will convert those values to string
  • Values displayed on Display nodes can now be grabbed to be dropped in other places
  • Add custom visuals for display nodes for color and colorX that show the actual colors (requested by @shadowpanther, issue #292)
  • Added support for upgrading node names for nodes outside of FrooxEngine

Optimizations:

  • Switch ProtoFlux stack layout management to use native stack, rather than heap allocated structure

Tweaks:

  • Improved Linux cache path selection for graphical client (based on feedback by yosh, iamgreaser, @banane9 and @enverex, issue #54)
  • Increased size for display nodes when they are displaying vector or matrix values to avoid text becoming too small
  • Fixed colorX input node being too narrow

Locale:

  • Merged Icelandic locale update by @namminamm
  • Merged English locale tweak by @namminamm

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed null reference exception when checking for SystemHelper support when one hasn't been instantiated
  • Fixed UserRef not being deep cloned when duplicating, resulting in references to its internal members being lost (reported by @art0007i, issue #12)
  • Fixed references to Parent field on slot being lost when duplicateing (reported by @mpmxyz, issue #27)
  • Fixed "Continously" being mispelled in some node names and attributes (reported by @_deltawolf, issue #248)
  • Fix Continous field being mispelled on ButtonPlaybackSeeker (reported by @_deltawolf, issue #248)
  • Add guard against writing references to local elements to non-local dynamic variable spaces.
    -- This fixes crash when writing haptic sampler output to dynamic variables (reported by @marsmaantje, @elektrospy and @zyzylian, issue #18)
    -- Dynamic variable nodes now have a new continuation OnFailed. This will fire when invalid write has been attempted
  • Fixed regression causing missing RuntimeData folder for Linux headless build (reported by TisFoolish, @shadowpanther , @bredo, @foxworth and @liny_fox, issue #543)

