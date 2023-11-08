2023.11.8.335

A whole bunch of bugfixes, many of them for ProtoFlux and did a fair bit of work on on the display nodes and a bit on input ones to make them a bit better. There's more to do still, but hopefully this helps!
Also you can now drag/drop actual direct values in some cases now. It's testing the waters a bit with that, right now you can't grab those values in the inspector yet, I'll have to add a thing for that later and see what fits there nicely, but it's a start.
New Features:
- Added ValueReceiver<T> component, which allows assigning values to target fields received from ValueProxy<T>
- Fields in the inspector can now receive direct values (e.g. vectors, colors and so on) dropped on them from value proxies, rather than just individual values in the text fields
- Added ValueProxySource<T> component, which serves as UI grabbable source of values
- Text fields are now able to receive non-string values dropped on them as well, which will convert those values to string
- Values displayed on Display nodes can now be grabbed to be dropped in other places
- Add custom visuals for display nodes for color and colorX that show the actual colors (requested by @shadowpanther, issue #292)
- Added support for upgrading node names for nodes outside of FrooxEngine
Optimizations:
- Switch ProtoFlux stack layout management to use native stack, rather than heap allocated structure
Tweaks:
- Improved Linux cache path selection for graphical client (based on feedback by yosh, iamgreaser, @banane9 and @enverex, issue #54)
- Increased size for display nodes when they are displaying vector or matrix values to avoid text becoming too small
- Fixed colorX input node being too narrow
Locale:
- Merged Icelandic locale update by @namminamm
- Merged English locale tweak by @namminamm
Bugfixes:
- Fixed null reference exception when checking for SystemHelper support when one hasn't been instantiated
- Fixed UserRef not being deep cloned when duplicating, resulting in references to its internal members being lost (reported by @art0007i, issue #12)
- Fixed references to Parent field on slot being lost when duplicateing (reported by @mpmxyz, issue #27)
- Fixed "Continously" being mispelled in some node names and attributes (reported by @_deltawolf, issue #248)
- Fix Continous field being mispelled on ButtonPlaybackSeeker (reported by @_deltawolf, issue #248)
- Add guard against writing references to local elements to non-local dynamic variable spaces.
-- This fixes crash when writing haptic sampler output to dynamic variables (reported by @marsmaantje, @elektrospy and @zyzylian, issue #18)
-- Dynamic variable nodes now have a new continuation OnFailed. This will fire when invalid write has been attempted
- Fixed regression causing missing RuntimeData folder for Linux headless build (reported by TisFoolish, @shadowpanther , @bredo, @foxworth and @liny_fox, issue #543)
Changed files in this update