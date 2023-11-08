2023.11.8.335

A whole bunch of bugfixes, many of them for ProtoFlux and did a fair bit of work on on the display nodes and a bit on input ones to make them a bit better. There's more to do still, but hopefully this helps!

Also you can now drag/drop actual direct values in some cases now. It's testing the waters a bit with that, right now you can't grab those values in the inspector yet, I'll have to add a thing for that later and see what fits there nicely, but it's a start.

New Features:

Added ValueReceiver<T> component, which allows assigning values to target fields received from ValueProxy<T>

Fields in the inspector can now receive direct values (e.g. vectors, colors and so on) dropped on them from value proxies, rather than just individual values in the text fields

Added ValueProxySource<T> component, which serves as UI grabbable source of values

Text fields are now able to receive non-string values dropped on them as well, which will convert those values to string

Values displayed on Display nodes can now be grabbed to be dropped in other places

Add custom visuals for display nodes for color and colorX that show the actual colors (requested by @shadowpanther, issue #292)

Added support for upgrading node names for nodes outside of FrooxEngine

Optimizations:

Switch ProtoFlux stack layout management to use native stack, rather than heap allocated structure

Tweaks:

Improved Linux cache path selection for graphical client (based on feedback by yosh, iamgreaser, @banane9 and @enverex, issue #54)

Increased size for display nodes when they are displaying vector or matrix values to avoid text becoming too small

Fixed colorX input node being too narrow

Locale:

Merged Icelandic locale update by @namminamm

Merged English locale tweak by @namminamm

Bugfixes: