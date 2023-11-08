Early version 1.4 Dairy farm, sleep in bed added

In this update, we have added a "dairy farm".

Now that "cows" appear somewhere, you can set up a dairy farm near them and put food in their feed bins.

Once the cow enters the dairy, it can take milk. When you milk the cow, please use your bare hands!

Now that milk can be taken, we have added one more type of food along with it. Please look for it.

Also, we have been told that you don't know how to sleep in bed, but we actually didn't implement "sleep".... Our apologies.

We have implemented it in this update and you will be able to sleep from now on.

We will continue to update the game to add more content, so please stay tuned.

Early version 1.xx" means "Early Access version 1.xx", so,

After the official release, it will be "Official Release Version 1.0".