- Capture The Spoon victory score reverted from 80 back to 50
- Fixed issue where “Drop Spoon” button would remain on-screen if the player died holding the spoon
- Fixed issue where “Drop Spoon” button would remain on screen after the player captured the spoon
- Fixed issue where HUD would point to spoons that were captured but have not yet respawned
- Fixed issue where cursor could appear behind the login panel
- Fixed issues with text overlap on the “Game Over” screen on mobile devices
Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 8 November 2023
1.5.26 - Minor Update
