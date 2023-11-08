 Skip to content

Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 8 November 2023

1.5.26 - Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12647168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Capture The Spoon victory score reverted from 80 back to 50
  • Fixed issue where “Drop Spoon” button would remain on-screen if the player died holding the spoon
  • Fixed issue where “Drop Spoon” button would remain on screen after the player captured the spoon
  • Fixed issue where HUD would point to spoons that were captured but have not yet respawned
  • Fixed issue where cursor could appear behind the login panel
  • Fixed issues with text overlap on the “Game Over” screen on mobile devices

