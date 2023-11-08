Hotfix #1.0.18

Adventurers!

In the latest hotfix we have addressed a number of issues including the softlocking in Town Markets & Services and various improvements to performance. We are continuing to address other issues relating to stability which we will be releasing in future hotfixes.

Hotfix 1.0.17 is included in this update.

Fixed Town Market & Services softlocking in multiplayer sessions.

Fixed an issue where save games could be corrupted if a follower dies in certain ways.

Improved the UI on trap phases in dungeons for multiplayer.

Fixed the issue with character models doubling up on the second floor of a dungeon.

Fixed an issue where Lucky was stealing your Lore and quest items.

Improved performance with Scourge haunts and elemental arrows.

UI fix that prevents negative timers from appearing on the map.

Once you have updated your game with this hotfix, if you continue to experience issues please let us know in the support channel on Discord so we can assist you.

All players will need to have updated to the latest build to play together in multiplayer.

We will continue to hotfix as we improve the game so please stay tuned for further updates.

Thank you for your continued support!

IronOak Games