Puzzle Wizards update for 8 November 2023

1.66 Release Notes - It's a Knock-Out!

Get back into the fight with a barrage of Battle improvements!

Battle improvements:

  • Players that leave a battle will be shown as knocked-out to other players.
  • Re-entering players will now see the reviving interface.
  • Tweaked battle difficulty. Let us know what you think in the Discord feedback forum.

Other improvements:

  • Turf Reseeder is now for sale in village huts.
  • Tavern mixing station will make proper splooshing sounds.
  • Old adventures can be deleted from the adventure board to clean-up your list.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause a space to never finish loading.

