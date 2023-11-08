1.66 Release Notes - It's a Knock-Out!

Get back into the fight with a barrage of Battle improvements!
Battle improvements:
- Players that leave a battle will be shown as knocked-out to other players.
- Re-entering players will now see the reviving interface.
- Tweaked battle difficulty. Let us know what you think in the Discord feedback forum.
Other improvements:
- Turf Reseeder is now for sale in village huts.
- Tavern mixing station will make proper splooshing sounds.
- Old adventures can be deleted from the adventure board to clean-up your list.
- Fixed a bug that could cause a space to never finish loading.
Changed files in this update