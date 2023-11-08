Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.90.58

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to the stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to the Alpha version as described below.

New Feature Extreme Technology:

Adjusted the Town Technology panel for the newly added Extreme Technology.

Added 10 different types of Extreme Technologies which will be unlocked after the Technology Level reaches 100.

Extreme Technologies are upgraded through Tech Points and the buff obtained from them will remain permanently.

Extreme Technologies can be reset by consuming Silver Coins.

Guide Remake:

Added passive trigger guides.

Adjusted options for guides in the Settings. Guides will be turned on by default in a new save, but they can also be turned off in the Settings.

Deleted the original tasks that reward Silver Coins (including in old saves).

Adjusted given materials when choosing the Initial Materials in the Difficulty settings. Silver Coins were added accordingly.

Deleted the original guiding text images.

Deleted the original guiding contents.

Photo Mode:

Added the Photo Mode button to the Esc menu (hotkey: F11).

Long pressing the middle mouse button can rotate the view around the center point.

Pressing the Esc key can exit Photo Mode.

Removed the map borderline.

Feature Adjustments:

Adjusted the effects of the Fracture and the Ankles Sprained so that Citizens won't die from these two conditions.

Adjusted the default difficulty of the game from Easy to Normal.

Added the difficulty option of adjusting the speed of Faction Reputation acquisition (old saves will not be affected).

The Access Shop now offers the new item '11M Technology Points' which is worth 40K Access Points.

Lowered the work efficiency of farmers for the option 'Scarce for Initial Materials'.

UI Improvement:

Added the display of proportion of received buff from resource points for farmlands and pastures.

Added the info of Straw to the Help - Item panel.

Improved the display of citizens' equipment durability.

Improved the animation of constructing structures that can be customized in size. Now trees around the cursor will be hidden when choosing a spot to build.

Improved the performance and display of the occupant list from the house panel.

Improved the light effects and performance of tourism structures.

Improved the earthquake animation.

Improved the icon for Happiness and Health in the Citizens panel.

Improved the interface of the Faction panel.

Added the description of Sandstorms in the Help log.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the problem that event prompts in the Event Logs can be repeatedly triggered under certain circumstances.

Fixed the abnormal UI that appeared when transferring animals through pastures under certain circumstances.

Fixed the problem that the [Warehouses are full] prompt was not refreshed in time.

Fixed the problem that when the list of the resource panel was refreshed, the originally checked items would change.

Fixed the wrong model displayed for Soybean crates.

Fixed the dislocated chimney of the Compost Plant.

Fixed the problem where the prompt of Edicts activated would show up in the loading screen.

Fixed the inconsistent icons of the Help log on the bottom menu and upper right corner.

Fixed the problem where the red circles were in the wrong place in the tutorial.

Fixed the problem that when setting the number of added items to 0 in the building panel, the item will not be removed from the list.

Fixed the problem of the textbook The Power of Frugality being ineffective.

Fixed the modeling error that happened when paving roads.

Fixed the administrator Benson's ineffective durability buff to Backpacks.

Fixed the problem that citizens will pass through newly constructed buildings in some circumstances.

Fixed the ineffective buff from the technology Farming Efficiency.

Fixed the administrator Arlene's ineffective output buff.

Fixed the ineffective buff from the Mining Proficiency Level.

Fixed the ineffective buff from the Processing Proficiency Level.

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP.

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community