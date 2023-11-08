 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Whisker Squadron: Survivor update for 8 November 2023

0.64.4 Released.

Share · View all patches · Build 12646747 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Are you a streamer gripped by indecision, second-guessing every upgrade as viewers wait in anticipation? Let them make the hard choices for you with Twitch integration. Just sit back, let your audience pick your mid-run upgrades, and deal with the (surely unintentional) catastrophic consequences.

And, the decisions are getting even harder with the introduction of Cursed Choices. Blended into the mid-run upgrades, every Cursed Choice will give you an edge over the Swarm. But, at what cost? Some of the Cursed Choices awaiting include:

  • Galactic Gamble: Summon black holes that attract and kill everything nearby, including you.
  • Rush or Die: Kick your boosters into overdrive for two zones, but die if you let off the throttle.
  • Chaotic Compass: Restore your hull, if you can last two minutes with inverted controls.
  • Glass Cannon Party: For two minutes, everything dies in a single hit. EVERYTHING.

Check out the trailer here:

See full patch notes below for 0.64.4:
NEW CONTENT:

  • Introducing Cursed Choices! Every 10 levels, you'll be offered one or more Cursed Choices. Each cursed choice has an upside and a downside. Dense fog that also heals you? Check. Black holes that suck you in but also kill enemies? Check. More to come, please let us know what you think!
  • New item: Tight Boost Assassin. Doing tight boosts insta-kills random enemies.
  • Twitch Integration. Activate from options screen and let Twitch viewers vote on upgrades!
  • Added tutorial popups for tight boosts and barrel rolls.

CHANGES/IMPROVEMENTS:

  • Unlocks on the loadout screen now show progress.
  • Gatling gun balance tweak: Energy recharges slower when weapon is in a charging state. Charge level resets to zero faster.
  • Pulse Laser balance: Energy stops refilling while weapon is charging up.

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed bug where level-up screen was obscured if it happened during elite explosions or level transitions.
  • Fixed bug where character dialogs would pop up at inappropriate times.
  • Fixed bug where level up screen would occasionally not show all items.
  • Fixed low quality rendering glitches.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2140101 Depot 2140101
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140102 Depot 2140102
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140103 Depot 2140103
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link