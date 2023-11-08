0.64.4 Released.

Are you a streamer gripped by indecision, second-guessing every upgrade as viewers wait in anticipation? Let them make the hard choices for you with Twitch integration. Just sit back, let your audience pick your mid-run upgrades, and deal with the (surely unintentional) catastrophic consequences.

And, the decisions are getting even harder with the introduction of Cursed Choices. Blended into the mid-run upgrades, every Cursed Choice will give you an edge over the Swarm. But, at what cost? Some of the Cursed Choices awaiting include:

Galactic Gamble: Summon black holes that attract and kill everything nearby, including you.

Rush or Die: Kick your boosters into overdrive for two zones, but die if you let off the throttle.

Chaotic Compass: Restore your hull, if you can last two minutes with inverted controls.

Glass Cannon Party: For two minutes, everything dies in a single hit. EVERYTHING.

See full patch notes below for 0.64.4:

NEW CONTENT:

Introducing Cursed Choices! Every 10 levels, you'll be offered one or more Cursed Choices. Each cursed choice has an upside and a downside. Dense fog that also heals you? Check. Black holes that suck you in but also kill enemies? Check. More to come, please let us know what you think!

New item: Tight Boost Assassin. Doing tight boosts insta-kills random enemies.

Twitch Integration. Activate from options screen and let Twitch viewers vote on upgrades!

Added tutorial popups for tight boosts and barrel rolls.

CHANGES/IMPROVEMENTS:

Unlocks on the loadout screen now show progress.

Gatling gun balance tweak: Energy recharges slower when weapon is in a charging state. Charge level resets to zero faster.

Pulse Laser balance: Energy stops refilling while weapon is charging up.

