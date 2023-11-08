Temp disabled the Release Aim animation for bow stance, while I work on fixing a bug causing the input buffer not to be consumed due to the change in how the bow aiming/shooting behaves.
Legend Of Calvas Playtest update for 8 November 2023
🔧Temp Bug Fix!: Ranged attacks!🔧
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2664411 Depot 2664411
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update