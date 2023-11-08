 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legend Of Calvas Playtest update for 8 November 2023

🔧Temp Bug Fix!: Ranged attacks!🔧

Share · View all patches · Build 12646691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Temp disabled the Release Aim animation for bow stance, while I work on fixing a bug causing the input buffer not to be consumed due to the change in how the bow aiming/shooting behaves.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2664411 Depot 2664411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link