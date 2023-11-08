Weekly Content Update #20 NOW LIVE

Hey everyone, this week's update is light on the content, but for good reason:

We are in the final stages of development on Chapter One.

To integrate the new content and systems, we'll have to pause the content updates until Chapter One is released. Early tests are promising, but there's still a fair few things we want to make sure are polished and intuitive before release. Additionally, due to tech constraints we can't seamlessly work on Chapter One content while maintaining a Chapter Zero version of the city without constant build and QA processes, which is an arduous task for a team of 5 (Something we've been doing every week since the game came out!) Some players have even noticed new in development content sneaking into live builds (thanks for shouting that out, by the way)

We figured everyone wants the new stuff, so lets focus on and finish the new stuff!

Our current goal line is end of this month for the release of Chapter One, but it might come sooner or later depending on any issues that arise during testing.

During these 20 weekly updates (not to mention the hotfixes), you've given us invaluable feedback to better help shape Rockhaven, and cheered us on throughout the process.

We've changed systems, added missions, locations and even entirely new features. We've improved performance (still more to come!), and hit a nice cadence of smaller updates while simultaneously working on the future of It's Only Money. Most importantly, we've felt the game's found a small but incredibly cool community of people.

We cannot thank you enough for making our launch a special one. The trust you've shown by taking a chance on It's Only Money through Early Access is appreciated by the team more than we could express in a steam post, and we'll continue working to a high standard to ensure that you feel your purchase was worth it.

To celebrate, everyone gets a "Buh Bye Chapter Zero" Shirt

Everyone should automatically be granted the shirt on existing saves or new files.

Additionally, some bug fixes hit this week.

New and Improved Knockout Camera

Updated UI Logo for Harborside

Added/Fixed Drunk effects influencing vehicle controls and screen effects

Fixed cops sometimes getting confused when chasing a player

Fixed slow movement speed on clients when performing a combat move while drunk

Fixed the player launching into the sky if becoming sober while ragdolled

Made ability HUD elements more responsive and show charging

Fixed camera snapping back to center, now it smoothly interpolates

Fixed item acquired slide ins wait for no other UI to be on screen before expiring

Fixed vehicle camera being able to clip through objects

Improved perk timeout text on clients

Fixed controller key shown by default on the welcome message

Fixed NPC's always having neon green somewhere in their outfit

Fixed some shopkeepers being interactable even though they had no interact options

Though we're pausing weekly updates, we'll continue to monitor Steam and Discord for bugs and get those fixed ASAP once we're alerted. Closer to the announcement of Chapter One's release date we'll detail what exactly to expect with a Steam blog post, but until then have a good one and again, thank you all so much for your support thus far.