Notice there are some mini games in the game menu! (It's on the top of the menu, just press the header "<Other Games Made for Our Fans as a Gift for Your Support>")
Pattaya update for 8 November 2023
Notice there are some mini games in the game menu!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2282691 Depot 2282691
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update