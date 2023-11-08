 Skip to content

Wayfinder update for 8 November 2023

300%+ XP Boost Now Live - Patch 0.1.10.0

Patch 0.1.10.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We’ve heard you loud and clear. XP progression needs a few tweaks. While we had plans to wait until a future season to introduce a few changes at once, we’re going to fast-track some of those changes today to get you leveling your Wayfinders and weapons faster! While not a complete list, here are some changes that are live today in Patch 0.1.10.0.

Patch 0.1.10.0
  • Increased XP gains from all enemies by 386%. This includes mini-bosses and bosses in Expeditions and Hunts.
  • Increased XP from Expedition completion bonus by 237%.
  • Increased Reward Tower XP from all repeatable sources by 325%. This includes opening chests, breaking resource nodes, collecting memory fragments, completing events, and completing Expeditions & Hunts. NOTE: We’ll revisit this Reward Tower increase in the future when the Job Board and has been released.
  • Added XP multipliers to each mutator slot. 10% bonus for one imbuement – 20% bonus for two imbuements – 30% bonus for three imbuements.
  • Fixed a bug on the Expedition/Hunt completion screen that was displaying the incorrect XP gained.
  • Fixed a bug with Wingrave's Divine Aegis upgrade at rank 2 resulting in exponential increases in damage.
  • Fixed Tooth and Claw VFX being misaligned when sheathed.

For more details on today's patch, don't miss our latest Wayfinder Wednesday post!

